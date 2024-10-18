Buffington Mohr McNeal Takes $253,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 275,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,367,000.

Shares of IBMO opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

