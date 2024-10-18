Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $257.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.84 and its 200-day moving average is $239.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

