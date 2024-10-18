Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $408,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

