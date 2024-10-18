Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $17.93 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.19% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $17,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CALF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.