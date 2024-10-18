Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.16 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 92.5% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 38,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.5% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $83.41 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

