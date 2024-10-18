Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 1,901 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.51 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.