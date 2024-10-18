Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 172,990 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 293.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,990 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

