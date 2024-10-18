BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
BTCTW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
BTC Digital Company Profile
