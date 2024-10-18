BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BTCTW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

