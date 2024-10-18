BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 63362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

BRP Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

