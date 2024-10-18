Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

BRKL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 113,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,755. The stock has a market cap of $960.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

