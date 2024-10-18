Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $152.69

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC opened at $161.71 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

