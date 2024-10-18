Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $224.00

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.45. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 65.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

