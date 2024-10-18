Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Target Price at $81.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

