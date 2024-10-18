Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Barclays

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

BDNNY stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. Boliden AB has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

