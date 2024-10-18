Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Barclays

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.