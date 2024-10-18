BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $127.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vistra has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $143.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

