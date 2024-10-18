BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading 5.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.39. 915,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,781,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

