BMO Capital Markets Raises GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $288.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

GEV opened at $272.00 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $281.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

