Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHM opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.76. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

