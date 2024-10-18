Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,482.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $624,000.

IYW stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

