Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $625,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VOE opened at $170.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $170.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.45.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
