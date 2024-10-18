Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 304,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 122.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 97,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,250,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.