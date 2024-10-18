Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $175.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

