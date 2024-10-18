Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 2,399 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 970,104 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

