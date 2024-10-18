Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,335. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $174.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12,192.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,266,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,758,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

