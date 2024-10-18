BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,100 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BHK opened at $11.68 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
