BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 40,158 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,158 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $653,370.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,969,295 shares in the company, valued at $243,550,429.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $2,757,724.80.
- On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,953 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,088,884.03.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,185,946.30.
- On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,095,606.88.
- On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $857,543.49.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.18.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.
