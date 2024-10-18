BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 40,158 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,158 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $653,370.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,969,295 shares in the company, valued at $243,550,429.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $2,757,724.80.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,953 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,088,884.03.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,185,946.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,095,606.88.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $857,543.49.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.2871 dividend. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

