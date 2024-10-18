Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.0%.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BSM opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 64.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,137.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,413.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

