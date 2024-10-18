BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $892.90 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $892.90 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000868 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $16,725,889.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

