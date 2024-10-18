BitcoinBR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.69 Million (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded up 201.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00250410 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR (BTCBR) is an elastic supply token designed for decentralised financial payments, leveraging multiple blockchain networks. It facilitates transactions using a basket of stablecoins and rewards holders through price adjustments, while maintaining a decentralised, community-driven governance model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

