Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00035046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

