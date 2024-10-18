Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0623 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $1,890.21 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00066158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006367 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 148.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,811.84 or 0.37991030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.