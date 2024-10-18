Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $11.60 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $4,132.90 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00065323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006367 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,001.52 or 0.37999572 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.