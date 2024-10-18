Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.