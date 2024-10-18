BioRem (CVE:BRM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 8130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

BioRem Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$39.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.85.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of C$7.30 million during the quarter.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

