Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 172,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 407,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bicara Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.