Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 172,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 407,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.