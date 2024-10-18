Bfsg LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $599.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.