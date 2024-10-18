Bfsg LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

