Bfsg LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,086,000 after buying an additional 540,233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.