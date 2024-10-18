Bfsg LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,435,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $919,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 192.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

