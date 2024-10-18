Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.