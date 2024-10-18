Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,090,000 after buying an additional 605,509 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,323,000 after acquiring an additional 391,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 335,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 0.8 %

AGCO stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.