Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 140775813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Bezant Resources

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($587,620.79). 18.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

