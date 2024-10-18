Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

