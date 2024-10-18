Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August accounts for approximately 0.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:KAUG opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64.

