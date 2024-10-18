Berkshire Money Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $209.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $210.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.62 and its 200-day moving average is $195.16.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

