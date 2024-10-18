Benchmark Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benchmark reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $545.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $687.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.62. The company has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.