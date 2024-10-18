BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $67.12.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1,007.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 155,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 13.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 774,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 93,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

