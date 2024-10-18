Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440,388.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
