Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440,388.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

