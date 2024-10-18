Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 241.8 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $145.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $162.19.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.