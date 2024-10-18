Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day moving average of $204.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

